Chief Executive Parag Agrawal received total compensation of $30.35 million in 2021, which included about a month of work as CEO.

April 25, 2022

Twitter CEO set to receive $42 million if terminated after Musk deal

Reuters

April 25 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc CEO Parag Agrawal would get an estimated $42 million if he were terminated within 12 months of a change in control at the social media company, according to research firm Equilar.

