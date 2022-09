The EU does it all with about 43,000 “eurocrats” spread across its institutions, calculates Caroline de Gruyter in her Dutch book Beter wordt het niet (It won’t get any better); Britain needed up to 50,000 people just to handle customs forms after Brexit.

Living in Spain last year helped me appreciate what the EU means to Europe’s peripheral countries. For Iberians, Balts and the Irish, the union was their escape to modernity. That’s what Ukraine and other eastern European outsiders crave. The queue is to join the EU, not leave it.

Even Italy’s new prime minister Meloni represents in one sense the triumph of Europe. She has dropped talk of changing currencies or prioritising national over European law and has chosen Ukraine over Putin. She sees no alternative. She also needs €200bn in EU funds. Once again, the EU represents solidarity with weaker members, as it did before last decade’s disastrous experiment with “austerity”. A survey for the European parliament this spring found that support for EU membership is the highest in 15 years.

The euro is keeping Italy’s borrowing costs down. In fact, the day after the far right won the election, Italian five-year bond yields were below Britain’s. As living standards of poorer Britons sink below Slovenia’s, the only “EU red tape” that Brexiters can find to slash is the cap on bankers’ bonuses.

London’s push for Brussels to rewrite the Northern Ireland Protocol will fail, says Laffan: “The EU does not reopen treaties.” Nor will it need to: “The EU was stronger from the beginning. Their market power far surpasses the UK’s.”

Now the EU is finally, timidly, taking on Viktor Orbán — its toughest enemy, because like the monster in a horror movie, he’s inside the house. Brussels will block some of the European funds that sustain Hungary unless he tackles corruption. Perhaps the EU’s “soft power” isn’t that soft.

blendle.com/shared/eyJuIjoiYXJpYW4iLC...

Link maar één keer bruikbaar dus even laten voor iemand die écht het artikel nodig heeft voor een weerwoord.