WESLEY WILLIS "cut the mullet"

www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAXrvtraF60

"Do something about your long filthy hair, it looks like a rat's nest

Do something about your mullet. Get out the hair clippers, jerk

Cut the mullet, cut the mullet

Get the rat's nest off your head, Get that crazy ass mutha off your skull

Take your ass to the barber shop and tell the barber that you're sick of looking like an asshole.

Cut the mullet, cut the mullet !

The mullet is the reason that people hate you

They are sick of looking at your nappy wheat sack

Nobody wants to look at you with that mullet on your head

Why don't you cut that mullet you numskull?