"Joseff M., a 56-year-old Dutchman, is disabled and uses a wheelchair. Despite this, nothing prevents him from committing a crime. Agents of the National Police Corps arrested him last Tuesday after committing a robbery with violence. The events took place in the vicinity of the Plaza del Olivar in Palma. In the area, walking quietly, was a couple of tourists of German nationality. At one point, and out of the blue, the thief approached the man's position, punched him in the face and stole his wallet. Then, in his wheelchair, he fled the place.

At that time there were certain moments of lack of control since no one understood what was happening. A disabled person fleeing in a wheelchair across the cobbled market with some 62-year-old German tourists behind him trying to catch up.

At that moment, a National Police patrol that was in the area carrying out surveillance work was alerted to this scene and joined the chase. When they caught up with the thief, they proceeded to arrest him. The man is accused of an alleged crime of robbery with violence.

The worst part was taken by the German tourist who received the blow to the face. The victim was bleeding profusely and screaming in pain. An ambulance had to take him to a hospital while the arrested person also had to be taken by ambulance because the police do not have adapted vehicles."