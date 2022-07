Weet u welke familie ook jaarlijks komt uitrusten in Marbella / Puerto Banus:

“ The Saudi presence also has an exceptionally uplifting effect on Marbella’s economy. In the past, the Saudi royals have been known to spend $5 million a day during their Marbella vacations. On the late King Fahd’s last visit to his Spanish palace he arrived with 3,000 guests and staff. He booked 300 hotel rooms, hired another 500 staff and imported 100 new Mercedes from Germany, as Giles Tremlett reported in The Guardian. When the entourage left seven weeks later, they had spent around €90 million; an enormous boost to the local economy. The Saudi royals are known for their love of shopping in the upmarket boutiques of Puerto Banús and Marbella, and for packing out restaurants and nightclubs. Yet that is not the only way in which they have benefitted the area; they brought it to the attention of their wealthy friends across the Middle East, who followed in the royal family’s footsteps and over the years have purchased some of Marbella’s most exclusive real estate. We hope that the Prince and his entourage enjoy their summer vacation and that it helps to shine an even brighter light on Marbella’s latest upmarket restaurants and luxury retailers, as well as its newest, high-end real estate developments.”