„ Since gaining independence in 1991, Ukraine has been one of the top 10 arms exporters globally. The weapons have gone mainly to countries in Africa and the Middle East. However, many of these operations were far from legal: taking advantage of chaos and corruption, independent arms barons devastated warehouses filled with Soviet-era equipment, as did security forces and officials ready to violate international embargoes that liquidated the smuggling market.“

Arms smuggling in Ukraine can be divided into three periods: the “wild 90s”, before the start of Russian aggression in 2014, and after. Andriy [name changed at the request of the interviewee], a former employee of the Security Service of Ukraine, says that the trafficking of Soviet weapons became perhaps the most profitable area of illicit commerce in the 1990s. They sold everything: helicopters, planes, tanks, machine guns and ammunition. Smuggling was carried out by both civil servants and criminals.“

Voor wie het niet gelooft, het Zweeds onderzoeksinstituut SIPRI heeft dezelfde conclusie getrokken