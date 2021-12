Misschien een nummer van Faith no More coveren?

Come here, my love

I'll tell you a secret

Come closer, now

I want you to believe it

I'll tell you all the things

You want to hear

Don't worry, baby

There's nothing to fear

Hey, little girl

Would you like some candy?

Look into my eyes

I've seen it all

Hand in hand

Together we fall

We'll sing and dance

And we'll find romance

And we'll stroll to the edge of the world

Come sit right down

Lay your head on my shoulder

It's not the point

That I'm forty years older

You can trust me

I'm no criminal

But I'd kill my mother

To be with you, be with you, be with you, be with you

We'll sing and dance

And we'll find romance

And we'll stroll to the edge of the world

Give me a smile

Let me see those pearlies

I'll do anything

For the little girlies

youtu.be/WpUKVfU3A2E