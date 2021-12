Queensrÿche - The Needle Lies

"I've had enough and I want out!"

"You can't walk away now"

I looked back once

And all I saw was his face

Smiling, the needle crying

Walking out of his room

With mirrors, afraid I heard him scream

You'll never get away

Cold and shaking

I crawled down alleys to try

And scrape away the tracks that marked me

Slammed my face into walls of concrete

I stared, amazed at the words written on the wall

Don't ever trust the needle, it lies

(Don't ever trust)

Don't ever trust the needle when it cries

Cries your name

Wet and raving

The needle keeps calling me back

To bloody my hands forever

Carved my cure with the blade

That left me in scars

Now every time I'm weak

Words scream from my arm

Don't ever trust the needle, it lies

(Don't ever trust)

Don't ever trust the needle when it cries

Cries your name

(Don't ever trust)

Don't ever trust the needle, it lies

(Don't ever trust)

Don't ever trust the needle when it cries

Cries your name