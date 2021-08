Eddie Izzard - Dress to Kill - Landing on the Moon

vimeo.com/129455367

He was coming down the steps going,

"A small step for man,a giant leap for mankind.

"Don't get it wrong. Don't fuck it up. Here we go.

"I'm a small man with a giant...

Shit.

"One man small giant to...

to men's...

"What was it?"