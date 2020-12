: All races all colours all creeds

got the same needs, and ignourant leads

the pain feeds the flame

international shame on a global scale

people live and in a hail

what's that smell?

I ain't talking about the poor but the rich

you can have everything you want and life can still be a bitch

which just goes to show that if you don't let go of your ego

you'll never know what peace really means

all your dreams loose magic and become speed teams of devils

and shovels digging levels so deep, they only surface at night,

smile at you while you just keep on, and you can never rest

and like a big dark secret keeping close to your chest,

because you wanna impress, make moves nothing less

then the best will do, don't care who you screw

and got the nerve to wonder what the world is coming to.