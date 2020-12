: Het verzoek is vandaag pas ingediend en de door mij genoemde staten stonden er toch echt bij incl. de namen van de advocaten.

"First it was Louisiana, then late on Tuesday Eric Schmitt, the Attorney General for Missouri, announced he will join Texas in the battle to Supreme Court.

“Election integrity is central to our republic,” said in a tweet Schmitt. “And I will defend it at every turn. As I have in other cases – I will help lead the effort in support of Texas’ #SCOTUS filing today. Missouri is in the fight.”

Election integrity is central to our republic. And I will defend it at every turn.

As I have in other cases - I will help lead the effort in support of Texas’ #SCOTUS filing today.

Missouri is in the fight. t.co/V3aLHrYnOF

“If other states don’t follow the Constitution and if their state legislature isn’t responsible for overseeing their elections … it affects my state,” said Ken Paxton the Texas Attorney General in an interview with Sean Hannity on Tuesday.

Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit last Monday with the U.S. Supreme Court challenging the election procedures conducted in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin."

In ieder geval bedankt voor uw uitleg.