A major concern among the Nepalese officials in Qatar is the rise of deaths of Nepalese workers. Nepalese migrants building the infrastructure to host the 2022 World Cup have died at a rate of one every two days in 2014.

The International Trade Union Confederation estimated that the worker death toll could hit 4,000 (nine deaths were associated with the last two World Cups, in Brazil and South Africa) before the 2022 World Cup begins. Nepalese workers in Qatar are forced to work 10- to 14-hour work days, often in extreme heat, with four hours of sleep, and live in cramped accommodations with poor sanitation. Many have gone into debt just to get to Qatar and frequently have to work overtime to make ends meet. Some make only one-third of the money that they are initially promised.