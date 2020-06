"I'm too sexy for my love, too sexy for my love, love's going to leave me.

I'm too sexy for my shirt, too sexy for my shirt, so sexy it hurts.

And I'm too sexy for Milan, too sexy for Milan, New York and Japan.

And I'm too sexy for your party, too sexy for your party, no way I'm disco dancing.

I'm a model, you know what I mean.

And I do my little turn on the catwalk.

Yeah on the catwalk, on the catwalk yeah.

I do my little turn on the catwalk."