Some trans people use words associated with their gender identity even if their genitals look different than cis people’s. For example, a trans man (someone who lives as a man today) may use the word dick, even if he hasn’t had a surgery to enlarge it. Other trans people may use the words associated with a gender they are not. For example, a trans woman (someone who lives as a woman today) who has not had surgery to create a vagina may also use the word dick.

Nogal verwarrend omdat ze het in de uitleg over mannen en vrouwen hebben....