Don't know why there's no sun up in the sky

Stormy weather

Since my man and I ain't together

Keeps rainin' all the time

Life is bare, gloom and mis'ry everywhere

Stormy weather

Just can't get my poor self together

I'm weary all the time, the time

So weary all the time

When he went away

The blues walked in and met me

If he stays away, old rockin' chair will get me

All I do is pray, the Lord above will let me

Walk in the sun once more

Can't go on, ev'rything I had is gone

Stormy weather

Since my man and I ain't together

Keeps rainin' all the time

Keeps rainin' all the time

When he went away

The blues walked in and met me

If he stays away, old rockin' chair will get me

All I do is pray, the Lord above will let me

Walk in the sun once more

Can't go on, ev'rything I had is gone

Stormy weather

Since my man and I ain't together

Keeps rainin' all the time

Keeps rainin' all the time