Despite federal guidelines, Trump suggests 'sanitizing' and reusing medical masks

Suggesting that health care workers instead clean and reuse the masks, the President said: "We have very good liquids for doing this, sanitizing the masks, and that that's something they're starting to do more and more. They're sanitizing the masks."

Hahaha die achterlijke Trump, wat een stom idee! De hele media lachen en roepen dat Trump dom is, lachen op Joop etc. Ow wacht...

New website explains how hospitals can decontaminate and reuse scarce N95 masks to fight COVID-19

Today, a team of 60 scientists and engineers, students and clinicians, drawn from universities and the private sector, are unveiling N95decon.org, a website that synthesizes the scientific literature about mask decontamination to create a set of best practices to decontaminate and reuse this protective face covering during the current emergency.

APRIL 16, 2020 -- Exposing contaminated N95 respirators to vaporized hydrogen peroxide (VHP) or ultraviolet (UV) light appears to eliminate the SARS-CoV-2 virus from the material and preserve the integrity of the masks' fit for up to three uses, a National Institutes of Health (NIH) study shows.