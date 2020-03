www.shethepeople.tv/coronavirus/boome...

"Calling coronavirus boomer remover is akin to standing outside someone’s window and running your index finger across your throat with an evil smile on your face.

In such dark times, bitter humour like this is both hurtful and hostile. Agreed that there are ideological differences between the two generations but calling coronavirus boomer remover is akin to standing outside someone’s window and running your index finger across your throat with an evil smile on your face. Would you like someone to do that to your parents or grandparents? This phrase is also indicative of how a lot of young people are not taking coronavirus infection seriously. It is something that affects older people. Why should they bother to isolate themselves? Why must they stop living their life or maintaining recommended personal hygiene?



Firstly, high mortality among elderly people doesn’t mean that young people are absolutely safe. Secondly, infected people showing no symptoms may spread the disease as carriers for this virus too. And thirdly, if you have no empathy for boomers in general, at least think about your loved ones who are old. Our grandparents, parents, uncles, aunts, etc., are all currently in the high-risk group. They are anxious, courtesy all the media coverage and panic."