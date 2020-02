Tesla's zijn trouwens de zuinigste elektrische auto's en ook in andere opzichten zijn ze bizar bijzonder om het maar eens zo te zeggen. Lees even mee:

- “The Model 3 debuted with an alternative motor technology that Tesla calls a permanent magnet synchronous reluctance motor.” en “They noted the high level of tech Tesla’s motor contained, all while being considerably smaller than the competition.”

- “Sandy Munro, a teardown specialist and auto industry veteran, is releasing the results of a study he conducted with battery expert Mark Ellis comparing the motors inside four electric vehicles, one of which was a Tesla Model 3. Despite analyzing the vehicle for a long time, the auto expert states that there are still mysteries that he is yet to uncover on the electric sedan. “The Tesla has a lot of stuff hidden. The Tesla is a big mystery. It’s not obvious sometimes what clever things they’ve done”, he commented about the California-based car maker’s motor in a recent interview summarized by Industry Week. “There’s mysteries every day. We thought we were clever, but we’re not that clever.”

- “What’s the frequency, Elon? Tesla drew on learnings from Nasa when refining the Model 3’s suspension settings to ensure the car would be comfortable. The Californian company’s engineers turned to a study by the space agency on the limits of human capability, which included research into how long the body can be subjected to a certain frequency without feeling uncomfortable."