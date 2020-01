Eddie Izzard (Dress to Kill):

www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEx5G-GOS1k

So we built up empires.

We stole countries,

that's how you build an empire.

We stole countries

with the cunning use of flags.

You sail round the world

and stick a flag in them.

"I claim lndia for Britain!"

They're going, "You can't claim us,

we live here. 500 million of us."

"Do you have a flag?"

"We don't need a bloody flag.

It's our country, you bastard."

"No flag, no country,

you can't have one.

"That's the rules

that I've just made up.

"And I'm backing it up with this gun

that was lent from the NRA."

That was it.

Queen Victoria became Empress

of lndia. She never even went there.

After World War ll the world said,

"Europe, give these countries back.

"Let's give them back. Britain?"

"What?"

"What's that behind your back?"

"lndia and some other countries."

"Give them back."

"Oh, all right.

"There's that one and that one."

"Falkland lslands."

"Oh, we need the Falkland lslands

"for strategic sheep purposes."

And then it was a case of no empire, no longer.

