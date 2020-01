Komtie: "The Ukrainian flight that crashed just outside the Iranian capital of Tehran was struck by an anti-aircraft missile system, a Pentagon official, a senior U.S. intelligence official and an Iraqi intelligence official told Newsweek. (...) The aircraft is believed to have been struck by a Russia-built Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile system, known to NATO as Gauntlet, the three officials told Newsweek. Two Pentagon officials assess that the incident was accidental. Iran's anti-aircraft were likely active following the country's missile attack (...). Images began to circulate Wednesday of what appeared to be fragments of a Tor M-1 missile said to have been found in a suburb southwest of Tehran." Die beelden van delen van de vermeende M-1 staan hieronder.

Instant update: ook CBS News durft het aan. "US officials confidant Iran shot down Ukrainian jetliner".

Ook TrumpyBear heeft zo z'n vermoedens