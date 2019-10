Ooggetuigen op Facebook bij vakpublicatie Daily Mail schetsen een ONTLUISTEREND beeld. En wel langs onze favoriete lijn, namelijk, 'we keuren geweld geenszins goed, maar.'

Lindsey Walsh: "I'm in no way condoning violence. However, having witnessed the 15 minute build up prior to this head butt, I can confirm he deserved it. What you are seeing is the head butt with no context behind it. But that guy got on the train spoiling for a fight. He had a punch up with an innocent commuter and was abusive to everyone on the carriage. Again, I'm not condoning violence but the guy who gave the head butt was a hero."

Langere aanvullende getuigenis, na de breek!





Justina Ivanovaite: "This guy was harassing and trying to provoke fights the entire journey until he was escorted off. Everyone was ignoring him as it was a busy train and no one wanted any trouble. The final straw was when he jumped in between two seats and was practically sitting on a person's head. The passenger simply told him to get down and the guy started laughing and started using horrible language towards him and a lot of other passengers on the train.He then started pushing the passenger and a fight broke out, which was quickly dispersed. After many more horrible and inappropriate comments later another passenger cornered him into the door so he would stop harassing people and said for him to get off the next stop - Upminster. He then started pushing him and insulting him, which resulted in the final headbutt. When he was escorted off the train he still continued to make comments and insults."

Een tragedie in vier aktes