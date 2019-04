mediabiasfactcheck.com/watts-up-with-...

"CONSPIRACY-PSEUDOSCIENCE

Factual Reporting: LOW

... In review, the sole purpose of the website is to debunk human influenced climate change. Climatologist Michael E. Mann has called WUWT the leading climate change denial blog. There are numerous articles written about WUWT and many failed fact checks that can be seen here through a factual search. Overall, WUWT is a strong pseudoscience and conspiracy website. (2/14/2017) Updated (D. Van Zandt 4/12/2018)"