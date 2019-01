Elizabeth Benson is the only person in history to make the IQ test her own personal bitch. Sure, at eight-years-old she notched the highest score in history with a 214+. But do you know why there’s a “plus” at the end? Because after answering EVERY SINGLE QUESTION correctly, Elizabeth was like, “That all you got?” And it was: test takers ran out of questions to ask her, tucked their tails between their legs, and went home. At 13 she wrote a novel that was reviewed by Vanity Fair, and despite going on to a rather unremarkable life after that, is still generally regarded as the best test taker in history.

