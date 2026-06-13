A-10 Warthogs Arrive In England Festooned With Nose Art And Mission Markings From Epic Fury The markings on the A-10s seen at RAF Lakenheath today offer an indication of what they did during the fight against Iran. https://t.co/yM7kDK7XZ1

De boys zijn terug van missie en dat mag blijken. De A-10 Warthog-vloot van de 75th Fighter Squadron landde vanuit de Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordanië gisteren na een tussenstop op Britse basis RAF Lakenheath. Ze verschenen met vele tientallen nieuwe kill marks en NEUSKUNST, en de interessantste is misschien wel de markering van een F-15-staartvin, omdat het toestel deelgenomen heeft aan de redding van die neergeschoten F-15-boordschutter. The War Zone schrijft: "One of the most interesting shots shows one of the jets with an F-15E tail marking, green footprints of the Air Force Pararescue Jumpers (PJs) and the words “So others may live,” which is their motto. As we have previously reported, A-10s took part in the daring mission to rescue two F-15E crewmembers whose Strike Eagle was shot down over Iran, acting in the Sandy low-altitude escort role for the rest of the rescue package. One A-10 was struck by Iranian fire and crashed. The pilot survived." We hebben de rechten op de foto's helaas niet, anders hadden we ze allemaal high res integraal geplaatst, maar u ziet ze dus HIER en HIER. Maar, wees nou wel, die Nederlandse F-35 onderaan topic mag er ook wezen!