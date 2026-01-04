Compilatie: de MADURO MEMES
Russian air defense in Venezuela pic.twitter.com/wufH0TByPv— Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) January 3, 2026
Internationaal recht bestaat niet en dit is waarom Amerika geen gratis gezondheidszorg heeft. Wat Rusland nu al 3 jaar, 10 maanden en 14 dagen probeert deden SOAR en Delta in minder tijd dan Wills homotoespraak in Stranger Things. Venozelanen euforisch, Tim Hofman ontroostbaar. Veel verwarring ook in het kamp 'landsgrenzen bestaan niet' ineens. Maduro zit straks trouwens in dezelfde gevangenis als Diddy en Luigi Mangione. Eindeloos postliberaal scrollplezier na de breek.
Naschrift 19:17 - Volgens de New York Times waren laatste druppels voor Trump waren Maduro's constante gedans op podia.
Vrije markt ongeslagen
Welcome to America. Unfortunately, our “Patriot Blue” RTX shirt won’t be shipping 'till spring. But they are available for Pre-order! https://t.co/6uSplteHM5 pic.twitter.com/ELvhFTDQ6d— ORIGIN (@ORIGINBJJ) January 4, 2026
UPDATE: Nike has sold out of the Maduro size https://t.co/jBab7lHdkr pic.twitter.com/gicOfLIRhv— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 3, 2026
The FYP being so reactive means I’ve stumbled into spanish twitter and they’re pumping out bangers https://t.co/qLdswLUR9D— Adam Wren (@aswren) January 3, 2026
Legendary clip…— Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) January 4, 2026
"To those who say that the United States is only interested in our oil, I ask those people: What do you think the Russians and the Chinese wanted…
The recipe for Arepas?"pic.twitter.com/QAKJNdIrPD
Maduro hearing Fortunate Son at 3am pic.twitter.com/TbCsftpPpI— 1/4 Black Garrett (@QTRBlackGarrett) January 3, 2026
lmao why do they have camo netting indoors— Andrew Quackson (@AndrewQuackson) January 3, 2026
temu ass tubi tv military https://t.co/h8SOmAgqnq
WE DID IT MAGA!!!! 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/TVIXXiv10X— Red Panda Koala (@RedPandaKoala) January 3, 2026
The White House official account just dropped an unedited “nigga” on the main, what a time to be alive https://t.co/IRYkwnBTyE— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 3, 2026
January 3, 2026
ok Americans may be pretty good at airborne special ops but does the 101st airborne have a manly song like this? I didn't think so. pic.twitter.com/hlGoOmxqdE— ᐱ ᑎ ᑐ ᒋ ᕮ ᒍ (@Andr3jH) January 3, 2026
Cuanto habra durado este contra los delta force? pic.twitter.com/HhtDYGNIej— ElBuni (@therealbuni) January 3, 2026
soon pic.twitter.com/gDGzzIUc3W— hope hopes hoping (@hopes_revenge) January 3, 2026
girls will post like this right before capturing foreign dictators https://t.co/JUTYEdYIsS— Aubrey Strobel (@aubreystrobel) January 3, 2026
I can’t believe we black bagged a narco dictator without considering all available options first, like paying an NGO $100b to put on queer musical theater productions in Caracas— nic carter (@nic_carter) January 3, 2026
We are going to win pic.twitter.com/MRIdtKUiO3— 🇺🇸 Based Americana 🇺🇸 (@basedamericana) January 3, 2026
Getting mixed messages here about state sovereignty from the “borders shouldn’t exist” crowd https://t.co/Ti9mANjjwA— Adam Wren (@aswren) January 3, 2026
Every western leftist / actual venezuelan interaction in the last 12 hours: https://t.co/l4WMfNL7ii pic.twitter.com/JPIYzZ87sk— 𝐟𝐚𝐮ᛋ𝐭 (@faustianwigger) January 3, 2026
The dead VDV from Hostomel seeing the U.S. conduct a successful 3 hour heliborne special military operation. pic.twitter.com/prLNH1JTWX— Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) January 3, 2026
“The dollar is backed by nothing”— Delta (@deltaxbt) January 3, 2026
Backing of the dollar: https://t.co/IKCoLsIxB8
I can’t believe Hugo Chavez’s brother’s Kung Fu didn’t stop Delta Force. pic.twitter.com/zL38pT24xU— Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) January 4, 2026
Whatcha gonna do about it? pic.twitter.com/myeCk4Wsnn— X9 (@X9_redux) January 3, 2026
“get Chavez… I mean Maduro… fuck it, get Chavez too” pic.twitter.com/dUyv3ZtHMC— Charles Wing-Uexküll (@CWingUexkull) January 4, 2026
Jackson Hinkle is a CIA asset sent on reconnaissance missions. pic.twitter.com/rnApBG7prI— Joo🎗️ (@JoosyJew) January 3, 2026
When I see America destroying the Communists again: https://t.co/Zz61CKEq4y pic.twitter.com/VXAl2VfF0Q— Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) January 4, 2026
I’m going to steal the President of Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/8kERg3ddjr— C.Jay Engel 🌲 (@contramordor) January 4, 2026
This was the final straw. https://t.co/Vhs2HVMhSR— Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 3, 2026
Never Again. https://t.co/fGfG9KweoO— Wei Wu 吴伟 (@WuWei113) January 4, 2026
Mood but unironically pic.twitter.com/cwEkRNLYZV— Circe (@vocalcry) January 3, 2026
Never let them know your next move https://t.co/03MwBWbYjX— Sgt Blackout 🫡 (@coldcallsniper) January 3, 2026
- zero media leaks— Rev says I love my wife (@Rev_says_desu) January 3, 2026
- successful strikes completely level primary airbase
- bomb the corpse of Hugo Chavez for fun
- capture Maduro like batman or something pic.twitter.com/NRYFylJh3B
MAGA soldiers teaching their new Amazonian gfs how to slime communists during the occupation of Venezuela (2026) pic.twitter.com/AXjVN9oJxx— Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) January 3, 2026
This is just third-worldism with conservative word salad sprinkled on top. https://t.co/aTJmu1MSLn— Corey Walker (@CoreyWriting) January 3, 2026
When you try and outperform Citadel using yahoo finance. https://t.co/cY3X15RMyH— David (@david_h0s) January 3, 2026
wife just cooked me, part 372 pic.twitter.com/EC7XqfmyS9— Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) January 3, 2026
Project 2026 https://t.co/dhhb7vKVdT— Spergler Acolyte (@SperglerAcolyte) January 4, 2026
'Misdrijf van agressie'.
Mijn god wat lelijk weer.
Mijn god wat lelijk weer.
Het eerste slachtoffer van elke oorlog is de Nederlandse taal. https://t.co/bGeDys5ZN0
