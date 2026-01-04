achtergrond

Geenstijl

ingelogd als

lid

logout

nachtmodus

tip redactie

doneer

Compilatie: de MADURO MEMES

rekt

Internationaal recht bestaat niet en dit is waarom Amerika geen gratis gezondheidszorg heeft. Wat Rusland nu al 3 jaar, 10 maanden en 14 dagen probeert deden SOAR en Delta in minder tijd dan Wills homotoespraak in Stranger Things. Venozelanen euforisch, Tim Hofman ontroostbaar. Veel verwarring ook in het kamp 'landsgrenzen bestaan niet' ineens. Maduro zit straks trouwens in dezelfde gevangenis als Diddy en Luigi Mangione. Eindeloos postliberaal scrollplezier na de breek.

Naschrift 19:17 - Volgens de New York Times waren laatste druppels voor Trump waren Maduro's constante gedans op podia.

Vrije markt ongeslagen

Looool dit kutland

Tags: Maduro, Memes, Compilatie
@Spartacus | 04-01-26 | 18:00 | 145 reacties

Reaguursels

Dit wil je ook lezen

Over GeenStijl:
Contact / Huisregels / RSS / Privacy en cookies / Cookie instellingen / Responsible Disclosure / Adverteren / Voorwaarden

Tip de redactie

Wil je een document versturen? Stuur dan gewoon direct een mail naar redactie@geenstijl.nl
Hoef je ook geen robotcheck uit te voeren.

Linktips:
Bookmakers|Bookmakers Nederland|Viral Video's|stukken|Blog|DIKS Autoverhuur|Online Casino iDeal
GeenStijl.nl is een uitgave van GS Magenta B.V.