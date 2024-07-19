Novum. Houthi-drone doodt man in Tel Aviv, minstens 10 gewonden
De Houthi-woordvoerder claimde de aanval van afgelopen nacht en zei: "The UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah Almighty, carried out a specific military operation, which consisted of targeting one of the important targets in the occupied Jaffa region, what is now called Israeli Tel Aviv. The operation was carried out with a new drone called "Yafa", which is capable of bypassing the enemy's interception systems and undetectable by radars. The operation has achieved its goals successfully. The Yemeni Armed Forces declare the occupied Jaffa region an unsafe area and will be a primary target within the range of our weapons."
Hoogste IDF-woordvoerder Hagari lijkt deze claim te bevestigen en zegt dat de IDF ervan uit gaat dat de drone door de Houthi's vanuit Yemen gelanceerd werd en Tel Aviv "vanaf de zee" bereikte. In een flinke lus gevlogen dus, en het zou een Iraanse Samad-3 drone betreffen.
De drone raakte een appartementencomplex dichtbij het Amerikaanse consulaat, doodde een man en verwondde "minstens tien mensen". De Israëlische luchtmacht laat weten dat "the unmanned aerial vehicle had been identified, but due to a human error, it was not engaged by air defenses. As no action was taken against the identified target — later confirmed to be a large long-range attack drone — no warning sirens had sounded."
“We are fighting a multi front war.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 19, 2024
Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the militias in Iraq and Syria, as well as the Houthies in Yemen, all the Iranian proxies, and Iran itself.”
Watch IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari’s statement on the UAV attack in Tel Aviv earlier… pic.twitter.com/cUqqDJwCAW
Beelden vanuit alle beschikbare hoeken
An explosive-laden drone struck central Tel Aviv overnight, killing an Israeli man and wounding four others.— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) July 19, 2024
No warning sirens had sounded. The IDF says it is investigating why it failed to identify the drone.
The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen claimed responsibility. pic.twitter.com/y8ExgSzsYz
זמזום הכטב"ם - והבזק הפיצוץ: תיעוד נוסף מהמתקפה של החות'ים על ת"א@hadasgrinberg pic.twitter.com/qSw8mXhoBH— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 19, 2024
Damage to several Apartment in Tel Aviv, following last night’s Drone Attack. pic.twitter.com/xNSUuT5KMR— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 19, 2024
Houthi-propaganda over Amerikanen, en geen onverdienstelijke
