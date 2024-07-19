De Houthi-woordvoerder claimde de aanval van afgelopen nacht en zei: "The UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah Almighty, carried out a specific military operation, which consisted of targeting one of the important targets in the occupied Jaffa region, what is now called Israeli Tel Aviv. The operation was carried out with a new drone called "Yafa", which is capable of bypassing the enemy's interception systems and undetectable by radars. The operation has achieved its goals successfully. The Yemeni Armed Forces declare the occupied Jaffa region an unsafe area and will be a primary target within the range of our weapons."

Hoogste IDF-woordvoerder Hagari lijkt deze claim te bevestigen en zegt dat de IDF ervan uit gaat dat de drone door de Houthi's vanuit Yemen gelanceerd werd en Tel Aviv "vanaf de zee" bereikte. In een flinke lus gevlogen dus, en het zou een Iraanse Samad-3 drone betreffen.

De drone raakte een appartementencomplex dichtbij het Amerikaanse consulaat, doodde een man en verwondde "minstens tien mensen". De Israëlische luchtmacht laat weten dat "the unmanned aerial vehicle had been identified, but due to a human error, it was not engaged by air defenses. As no action was taken against the identified target — later confirmed to be a large long-range attack drone — no warning sirens had sounded."

We blijven kijken.