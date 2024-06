Mijn flirt met Leendert is natuurlijk ook een knipoog naar Lou Reed en zijn relatie met Candy Darling en Rachel Humphreys.

Leest u even mee?

"Starting in the 1960s, Lou Reed brought mainstream awareness to LGBTQ+ lives — particularly trans lives. Michael Stipe referred to him as the “first queer icon of the 21st century, 30 years before it even began.”

Songs like “Candy Says,” “Walk on the Wild Side” and “Halloween Parade” go beyond the gender binary with a frankness and depth rare for any major artist of his era. Yet he didn’t just chronicle LGBTQ+ lives; he lived one. Two trans women — Candy Darling and Rachel Humphreys — profoundly influenced some of his best work.

Warhol superstar Candy Darling was an early inspiration. Candy “came from out on the Island,” as did Lou — she from Massapequa Park, he from Freeport, and both faced judgment for going to the Hay Loft, a gay bar in Baldwin where Reed once had a summer job. It wasn’t until later that they met at another gay club, the Tenth of Always, in Greenwich Village, which, according to the historian and activist Martin Duberman, was “an after-after-hours place that catered to all possible variations of illicit life.” Reed arrived with Warhol, and soon Candy was a superstar, appearing in Flesh and Women in Revolt."

Ik vind onderstaande het meest briljante interview met Lou Reed ooit.