Islamitische bekeerling Andrew Tate en Betere Broer Tristan Tate (leert u hier en hier kennen). Stonden sinds hun vrijlating uit voorarrest in Roemenië nog altijd onder een vorm van uitreisverbod, maar zijn hedenochtend dus opnieuw gearresteerd, ditmaal onder een Brits arrestatiebevel. "The brothers were detained on Monday night on charges that date back to between 2012 and 2015. They were handed an arrest warrant issued by Westminster Magistrates Court in London - and an investigation is pending."

Het is onduidelijk of het tot een uitlevering aan Engeland komt, maar toevallig pleitten de broers twee dagen geleden nog voor toestemming voor een "spoedbezoek" aan Engeland omdat hun moeder daar een hartaanval gehad zou hebben. Dus ongetwijfeld dat de Tate-mannenharem deze arrestatie tot meesterzet weet te spinnen.

Update 09:52 - De BBC specificeert de aanklachten verder: "The allegations, including sexual aggression, cover 2012 to 2015, his team said. (...) The alleged offences also included exploiting people in Great Britain, the Romanian police statement said. The two men were presented to the prosecutor attached to the Bucharest Court of Appeal, who ordered their detention for 24 hours, police said."