Beste redactie,

Binnen de Rijksuniversiteit Groningen circuleert een petitie waarin het College van Bestuur van de universiteit wordt opgeroepen om zich uit te spreken tegen de 'educide' in Gaza: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeDThkrHc0Tug69whlYjckJGS8E70jKSBf5W1uiDKq3zVpENw/viewform

U leest het goed: 'educide', oftewel 'genocide op het onderwijs'. Een paar citaten uit dit tamelijk hallucinante document (verwijzingen weggelaten):

"Over the past more than 100 days, the Israeli army has killed 94 university professors, along with hundreds of teachers and thousands of students in Gaza. Furthermore, it has systematically destroyed university buildings in the Gaza Strip over this period. This includes the deliberate bombing of the Islamic and Al-Azhar university buildings, as well as the destruction of the Al-Israa University in southern Gaza, in a calculated explosion."

"Hence, the term “educide” appears to be applicable today to Gaza. Not only the physical infrastructure of the education system that has been destroyed, but thousands of students no longer have access to education. Hundreds of our colleagues in Gaza have lost their jobs."

"We therefore urge the RUG to assume its responsibility, as done in the recent past with regard to the Ukranian-Russian conflict, and specifically we ask:

1) That the university clearly and explicitly condemns the deliberate destruction of Palestinian educational institutions and the ongoing targeting and discrimination against Palestinian students and scholars.

2) That financial resources are put in place for the reception and protection of Palestinian students and academics currently at risk, for example under the International Scholars at Risk (SAR) and similar programs.

3) That all academic cooperation with Israeli knowledge institutions and other public and private partners is revisited to make sure that they are in no way found to be in "violations of human rights and international humanitarian law" and/or complicit in the military campaign in Gaza, and if so we request a suspension, with immediate effect, of such activities.

4) The establishment of a Working Group on the issue of 'educide' and request the organization of a series of lectures to educate our community in the broadest sense about the situation in Gaza and Israel."

Uiteraard wordt in de petitie met geen woord gerept over hoe het nu eigenlijk komt, dat Israël de Gazastrook heeft aangevallen en wat de rol van Hamas en de Palestijnen zelf daarin is geweest. Het feit dat de 'universiteiten' die Israël heeft gebombardeerd bekendstaan als bastions van Hamas (zie alleen al Wikipedia), is natuurlijk ook weggelaten.

Ik hoop ten zeerste dat jullie hier wat mee kunnen, als één van de laatste nieuwsmedia die zich niet laat meesleuren door Israëlhaat en antisemitisme, die helaas ook op universiteiten mainstream is geworden.

Wellicht ten overvloede: ik wens anoniem te blijven. Ik behoud graag mijn baan en heb er geen behoefte aan een tweede Susanna Täuber te worden, als u weet wie ik bedoel.

Met vriendelijke groet,

[NAW bekend bij redactie]