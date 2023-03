Een andere :

@BobDobalina | 21-03-23 | 10:59: The New Pause lengthens again: 101 months and counting …

2 months ago By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley

As the third successive year of la Niña settles into its stride, the New Pause has lengthened by another month (and very nearly by two months). There has been no trend in the UAH global mean lower-troposphere temperature anomalies since September 2014: 8 years 5 months and counting.

As always, the New Pause is not a prediction: it is a measurement. It represents the farthest back one can go using the world’s most reliable global mean temperature dataset without finding a warming trend.

The sheer frequency and length of these Pauses provide a graphic demonstration, readily understandable to all, that It’s Not Worse Than We Thought – that global warming is slow, small, harmless and, on the evidence to date at any rate, strongly net-beneficial.

wattsupwiththat.com/2023/02/03/the-ne...