Nou maar even weer wat nuance in dit "luie knoflookpoepers maken ons geld op" verhaal:

"For the Netherlands, the benefits of EU trade amount to 3.1% of GDP, placing the country amongst those that have benefited the most from the increase in EU trade. The trade benefits are calculated by comparing actual trade flows with an alternative scenario of trade between EU Member States under World Trade Organization rules. Apart from other EU regulations, the European Internal Market, which guarantees the free movement of goods and services within the EU, is particularly important for the Netherlands. It is responsible

for almost 80% of Dutch trade benefits. The Netherlands is unique in this respect; in other EU Member States, this percentage is much lower."

www.cpb.nl/sites/default/files/omnido...

Maar ja! Dat geloven we natuurlijk niet want CPB.

"Second, per capita percentage welfare gains for members vary from 2.07% in Iceland up to 4.35% in Belgium while total aggregate welfare gains (computed as per capita gains times population) for members of the SM program amount to 461 billion euros."

www.bertelsmann-stiftung.de/fileadmin...