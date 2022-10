„ Thirty Democratic members of the House of Representatives sent a letter to the White House Monday urging President Joe Biden to begin negotiations with Russia aimed at bringing the US-NATO war in Ukraine to an end. It is the first public call from within the Democratic Party for a negotiated settlement of the war.

All of the Democrats who signed the letter are members of the Progressive Caucus, chaired by Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington, who was the first name on the list. The others all represent safe Democratic seats, mainly in urban districts, including all the members of the “squad,” the left-liberal group associated with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib.“

Zie: www.wsws.org/en/articles/2022/10/25/a...

En de Republikeinen:

„ House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy last week signaled that Republicans may oppose some military aid to Ukraine if they take control of the House of Representatives after next month’s midterm elections.

“I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine,” McCarthy, the leading candidate to become speaker of the House if the GOP holds the majority, said during an interview with Punchbowl News.“

Staakt-het-vuren rond Kerstmis?