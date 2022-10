Goh, wie had dat ooit verwacht, dat doen ze normaal nooit...

"CIA controlled global encryption company for decades, says report

This article is more than 2 years old

Swiss government orders inquiry after revelations Crypto AG was owned and operated by US and German intelligence

The Swiss government has ordered an inquiry into a global encryption company based in Zug following revelations it was owned and controlled for decades by US and German intelligence.

Encryption weaknesses added to products sold by Crypto AG allowed the CIA and its German counterpart, the BND, to eavesdrop on adversaries and allies alike while earning million of dollars from the sales, according the Washington Post and the German public broadcaster ZDF, based on the agencies’ internal histories of the intelligence operation.

“It was the intelligence coup of the century,” the CIA report concluded. “Foreign governments were paying good money to the US and West Germany for the privilege of having their most secret communications read by at least two (and possibly as many as five or six) foreign countries. (...)”

www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/feb/...