Dit is de tekst van hun "j'accuse" (met Google translate vertaald van de pdf die door hen is gepubliceerd) :

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich! Elections are approaching, and in a few days the composition of our Council of Deputies will change. We have held our positions for five years, and now it is time to give them to fresh people, with new ideas and forces.

Studies show that in countries with regular turnover of power, people, on average, live better and longer than in those in which the leader leaves office only feet first. You had good reforms in the first and partly second terms, but after that everything somehow went awry: the doubling of GDP did not happen, the minimum wage did not rise to the declared figures, smart and hard-working people leave Russia en masse, the promised stability is not in sight .

The rhetoric that you and your subordinates are using has been riddled with intolerance and aggression for a long time, which in the end effectively threw our country back into the Cold War era. Russia has again begun to be feared and hated, we again threaten the whole world with nuclear weapons. In connection with the foregoing, we ask you to relieve yourself of your post due to the fact that your views, your management model are hopelessly outdated and hinder the development of Russia and its human potential."