@Thanseeuwen: Trump heeft de Three-Strikes wetten afgeschaft. Waardoor juist veel “minderheden” levenslang zaten wegens bagatel-delicten:

Zie: “ Just moments before Congress grinds to a halt, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved the most significant reforms to federal prison and sentencing laws in more than two decades. The bill, which cleared the House 358-36 after passing the Senate earlier this week, is a rare bipartisan victory in an era of deep political division.

Known as the First Step Act, the landmark bill shortens mandatory minimum sentencing laws, expands rehabilitation programs in an effort to curb recidivism, and rolls back drug laws widely seen as unfair from the tough-on-crime era of the 1980s and 90s.

An unlikely band of supporters from both the left and right helped push the bill towards the finish line. Champions include Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the American Civil Liberties Union, the Koch brothers-backed Right on Crime and evangelical Christian groups.

“Did I hear the word bipartisan?” Donald Trump said to laughter and applause when he announced his support of the First Step Act last month. “That’s a nice word.”

