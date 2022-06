: Timothy Snyder is een van de grootste experts op het gebied van de beide wereldoorlogen in Oost-Europa. Hij spreekt Russisch en Oekraiens, hij is overal geweest in beide landen, hij begrijpt de mindset van de leiders daar oneindig veel beter dan jij of ik.

Wat hij zegt: "I think somebody wins in the end. I think Putin will win by declaring victory. And I think what a lot of commentators miss is that his power is 100 percent coextensive with his ability to change the story. So he can say he’s won in Russia almost no matter what happens on the battlefield. Which is why a lot of this hand-wringing that we do in the West about whether we let him save face or give him off-ramps to climb down is just completely beside the point. Because he can decide today that he’s won. He can decide tomorrow he’s won. He could have decided last month that he’s won. He could decide next month that he’s won. And then the Russian people will believe him, or they’ll pretend to believe him, which amounts to the same thing."