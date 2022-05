“ Obtaining Cambodian citizenship may not have crossed your mind just yet, but becoming a national of the Kingdom of Wonder does have its advantages. We look at how you can obtain Cambodian citizenship.

Whether it’s the comfort of not having to secure a visa to enter Cambodia ever again to be able to purchase property and land in your name, applying for citizenship might be worthwhile if your plans in the Kingdom extend beyond a short term work contract.

Some of the most notable personalities to have been granted Cambodian citizenship include:

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie.

Olympic marathoner Kuniaki Takizaki, who is better known in his native Japan by his comedy stage name Neko Hiroshi.

British national, Matthew Robinson, a well-known television and film producer.“

Kom op Bolle Jos. Snel naar Cambodja en nooit meer tegen komen hier.

www.b2b-cambodia.com/articles/how-to-...