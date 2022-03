While the two major political parties we know today have been around awhile, the names of the major two political parties have changed over the centuries.

George Washington won the elections of 1788–89 and 1792 and served two terms as US president. The presidential election of 1796 pitted John Adams, of the Federalist Party, against Thomas Jefferson. Interestingly, the political party of Thomas Jefferson is actually the original source of the names of both modern political parties.

Here’s what happened: in 1792, Jefferson’s supporters formed a political party that they named the Republican Party to emphasize his desire for a decentralized, republican national government. In response, the opposing Federalist Party, whose members supported a strong federal government, mocked Jefferson’s party as the “Democratic–Republican Party” in reference to the “democratic” radicals of the French Revolution. After losing the election of 1796, Jefferson’s party would officially take the name of the Democratic–Republican Party.

The Democratic–Republican Party would eventually break apart into factions in 1825, resulting in two new parties that would ultimately run against each other: the National Republicans of John Quincy Adams and the followers of Andrew Jackson, whom he referred to as “Democrats.”

These Democrats would officially take the name the Democratic Party in 1844, although the modern Democratic Party officially uses the Democratic National Convention of 1848 as its birthdate