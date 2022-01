Uit app "Vulcanos & Earthquakes”: Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai Volcano Volcanic Ash Advisory: NEW ERUPTION SEEN IN SATELLITE IMAGERY OBS VA DTG: 15/0439Z to 52000 ft (15800 m)

Sat, 15 Jan 2022, 04:45

04:45 AM | BY: VN

Explosive activity continues. Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Wellington warned about a volcanic ash plume that rose up to estimated 52000 ft (15800 m) altitude or flight level 520 and is moving at 05 kts in N direction.