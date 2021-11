Ah, de welbekende witgouden Rolex Daydate met diamant bezel:

ROLEX DAY-DATE 40 228349RBR-0003 18K WHITE GOLD DIAMOND SET BLACK DIAL DIAMOND SET BEZEL This Rolex Day-date 40 self-winding watch in 18K white gold has a 40 mm diameter, mono-bloc middle case screw-down caseback and winding crown with Twinlock double waterproofness system. The black dial is set with 10 baguette-cut diamonds and is protected by a scratch-resistant sapphire and cyclops lens over the date, circling the dial is the beautiful diamond set bezel. The power behind the 228349RBR-0003 is the Calibre 3255