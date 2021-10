Ons mooie land en zijn mensen in 1930 : Nieuwe ,opgeknapte film van Rick, 3 uur geleden op YT gezet

Unique footage of the Kingdom of The Netherlands in 1930 in color! [AI enhanced & colorized]

Kijken !

His film shows the Northern provinces: Groningen, Friesland and Drenthe as well as the two Western provinces: North and South Holland, as it was over 90 years ago in 1930! For more information about the events and locations please consult the time line below.

The quality of the original B&W footage is not as good as other footage from the same source. Nevertheless, it is so unique that we decided to upload it to Youtube. The B&W source has been motion-stabilized, speed-corrected, interpolated, restored, enhanced and colorized with modern A.I. video software. Because of the poor quality, the video noise and other filters had to be configured to higher settings to more drastically clean up the footage.

Music: Spectacles Wallet and Watch

Source: Beeld En Geluid, A great Dutch online historic film archive.

Timeline (draft):

00:00 The Kingdom of The Netherlands in 1930.

