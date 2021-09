Bill Burr over witte vrouwen: “I’ve got to tell you, the way white women somehow hijacked the woke movement ... generals around the world should be analyzing this,” Burr said. “The woke movement was supposed to be about people of color not getting opportunities... finally making that happen. And it was about that for about eight seconds. And then somehow, white women swung their Gucci-booted feet over the fence of oppression and stuck themselves at the front of the line.”