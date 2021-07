@geen koning | 23-07-21 | 17:25:

So he decreed, in words succinct

That all who flirted, leered or winked

(Unless connubially linked)

Should forthwith be beheaded

This stem decree, you'll understand

Caused great dismay throughout the land!

For young and old

And shy and bold

Were equally affected

The youth who winked a roving eye

Or breathed a non-connubial sigh

Was thereupon condemned to die —

He usually objected

And so we straight let out on bail

A convict from the county jail

Whose head was next

On some pretext

Condemned to be mown off

And made him Headsman, for we said

"Who's next to be decapited

Cannot cut off another's head

Until he's cut his own off

His own off, his own off

And we are right, I think you'll say

To argue in this kind of way;

And I am right

And you are right

And all is right

(The Mikado Gilbert and Sullivan)