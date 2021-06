Nederland: "Om de airlines aan te geven dat ze er iets scherper op moeten zijn".

China:

If five passengers test positive for COVID-19 on a route into China, the airline will have to suspend the flight for a week under new CAAC rules effective June 8. If infections reach 10 passengers, the airline will have to suspend the route for four weeks.

Infections are counted in aggregate, and are not limited to a specific day’s flight. The counter does not reset with each new flight.

That so-called “fused measure” is accompanied with an incentive. Airlines can increase flights if they carry zero COVID-19 positive passengers on a route for three consecutive weeks.

China wants to increase connectivity while limiting imported coronavirus cases and preserving the country’s low, almost zero, infection rate.

Zie het verschil in infecties en maatregelen.