Ik weet dat Trump weg is en ik weet dat hij niet zo slecht is als veel mensen zeggen, maar dit is toch een mooi stukje uit de New York Times: enjoy:

Tracking Trump’s insults on Twitter

From 2015 until earlier this month, a team of Times journalists led by the Times editor Kevin Quealy kept a list of every one of the former president’s put-downs on Twitter. Here’s how they did it.

Times Insider: What made you decide to collect all of Mr. Trump’s insults as a list?

Kevin: It’s hard to remember now, but it was just unlike anything that had ever happened before — that this person who is a very public figure would personally insult people. So we thought that a simple list might be compelling. It was much shorter, obviously, five years ago, but it was still substantial.

How many insults are there?

Depending on how you count, it is somewhere between 6,000 and 10,000.

How did you decide if something was an insult?

We were relatively conservative about whether something was an insult or just an opinion. Also, the insult’s target needed to be clear.

When we started the list, it had less gravity to it. Now that he’s been barred from Twitter, and there was a deadly attack on the Capitol that was not unrelated to his tweets, it’s more serious than when we started. The project doesn’t really bring me any joy.

What was most surprising to you?

He found new people to insult at a remarkably linear rate. He found new things to insult about once every three days or so, for years. He is also very good at branding. People still say “Crooked Hillary” or “the failing New York Times.” And I can still find myself being surprised at how nasty some of them are.