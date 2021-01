:

Die R-waarde is zwaar vertekend, gedurende de kerst en Nieuwjaar bezoeken.

Kwoot: "The scientists estimate the R value – the average number of people an infected person infects – to be 1.04 for England. The epidemic grows when R is above 1 and shrinks when it falls below 1.

But the survey reveals regional variations, with cases potentially having plateaued in London and the east of England, falling in the south-west, where the R is estimated to be 0.37, and rising in Yorkshire and the east Midlands."

www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jan/21...