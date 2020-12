Nah,

Small man big mouth.

Compete, compete, do it for the boys

Empty barrels make the most noise

You're always on the move

You've always got something to prove

[Hook]

What the fuck are you fighting for?

Is it because you're five foot four?

You better be happy with what you got

You'll never get anymore!

[Verse 2]

You laugh at a man when he tries

You're trying to make up for your size

To you life is a rivalry

Keep a step ahead of me

[Hook]

What the fuck are you fighting for?

Is it because you're five foot four?

You better be happy with what you got

You'll never get anymore!

Small man, Big mouth!

Small man, Big mouth!

Small man, Big mouth!

Small man, Big mouth!