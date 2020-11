: Gaat niet lukken, nog omzetten, morgen hele dag autorijden. Wordt morgenavond.

A G A G

A G

I saw the news they all were fighting

C B

They tried to solve it but they couldn't agree

F Fm C

Their aims and ways seemed so pointless to me

Dm7 G

And it went on and on

They drew a roadmap for the future

It's all just vanity, they make a start

Next thing you know they've got a change of heart

And it goes on and on

And on and on

C D G B7

But you and me can step inside our hidden place

Am Bm Em - F -G Em - F -G

The phone is off and we are gone without a trace

C D G B7

We just sign out as members of the human race

C D G

Inside a bed somewhere away from time and space

A G A G

I saw the news they all were struggling

In camps and slums I had to turn away

So many errands I was running that day

And it went on and on

I love the beauty of your body

I love the way your eyes are looking at me

Our imperfections and normality

Our love goes on and one

And on and on and on

I love to be with you inside our hidden place

The phone is off and we are gone without a trace

We just sign out as members of the human race

Inside our bubble far away from time and space

