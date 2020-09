Dit een beetje, maar:

The charges include includes six counts of sexual battery by restraint, five counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation, two count of forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape, penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl.

Ja, dan ben je toch wel af. Van 15 jarige meisjes blijf je gewoon af, punt.