:

Is een Karl Popper ding. Ayaan Hirshi Ali haalt het aan in haar interview over haar boek Dahwa.

Zie :

www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bx2hEc7Dlcg&a...

"

Ayaan Hirsi Ali: The contemporary Western mind is taught to collaborate, to cooperate, to compromise.

Peter Robinson: Pluralism.

Ayaan Hirsi Ali: Pluralism, tolerance, all, to me, fantastic ideas and a fantastic attitude toward the world, but sometimes you get to a place where it is impossible to compromise, and I think deep down, the contemporary Western mind just ... It's not that we don't get it. It's that when you get it, then what?

"